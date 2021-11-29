Tarte

Best Of Blush Amazonian Clay Blush Set

$39.00 $27.30

Get the perfect holiday flush with tarte's Best Of Blush Amazonian Clay Blush Set: 5 best-selling, travel-size Amazonian clay blushes & highlighters. Benefits 4 blushes in best-selling & limited-edition shades deliver a healthy flush of color 1 limited-edition highlighter brightens the high points of the face 12-hour longwear, powered by Amazonian clay Super-soft powders glide on smoothly & blend seamlessly NEW limited-edition shades fantasy, charmed & delight + tartelette favorites exposed & captivating Micro-pearlescent flecks mimic natural light reflection for a soft strobing effect Unique, skin-perfecting formula won't cling to dry patches, flake or fade Cheeky color & radiant glow lasts all day Tarte 12-hour power Dermatologist tested Key Ingredients Amazonian clay: nature's most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear Mineral pigments: soothe & soften skin Vitamin E: natural preservative that also acts as an emollient & antioxidant Includes 5 travel-size Amazonian clay 12-hour blush & highlighter: Fantasy (rose gold highlighter) Charmed (bright pink blush) Exposed (nude pink blush) Captivating (bright peach blush) Delight (deep rose blush)