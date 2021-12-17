Mario Badescu

Best Of Badescu Set

£41.50

A four-piece skincare set. Featuring four of Mario Badescu’s bestselling and most loved skincare products, the Best of Badescu set is the perfect gift for any beauty lover. With the iconic Drying Lotion to shrink spots and tackle redness overnight; the soothing Rose Facial Spray to instantly revitalise dry or lacklustre skin with moisture; the Seaweed Night Cream formulated with elastin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and the vitamins and minerals from bladderwrack extract to hydrate and nourish the skin nightly; and the Enzyme Cleansing Gel to remove daily makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping the skin of moisture. Cruelty free