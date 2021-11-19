Beautycounter

Best In Clean Heroes

The gift on everyone’s wish list? This iconic set of makeup and skin-care favorites. Counter+ All Bright C Serum instantly boosts skin’s radiance, and Counter+ Overnight Resurfacing Peel has a non-irritating AHA and beta hydroxy acid formula that refines your complexion while you sleep. You can rely on Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion because it provides up to 24 hours* of serious hydration, and Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum is designed to visibly increase skin’s firmness and elasticity with daily use. Rounding out this coveted lineup is our high-shine Beyond Gloss, scented with our responsibly sourced vanilla in universally flattering shade Magnolia Shimmer. *Based on a 30-subject clinical hydration study over 24 hours. Beyond Gloss (2.5 ml/0.08 fl oz): in shade Magnolia Shimmer: mauve with silver shimmer. This gloss delivers high-impact shine and conditioning lip benefits, while taking transparency to the next level with ingredients that care for your lips—and the greater good. Formulated with a blend of waxes to lock in moisture (with no stickiness), this gloss delivers cushiony color and a sophisticated scent, thanks to responsibly sourced vanilla. This is shine, redefined. Counter+ All Bright C Serum (10 ml/0.34 fl oz): Brighten up with this game-changing serum. This ultra-potent 10% blend of two forms of vitamin C instantly brightens skin and helps reduce the appearance of existing dark spots, while antioxidant-rich turmeric and camu camu extracts help protect against new ones. The formula also helps defend skin from the damaging effects of environmental stressors—revealing a more youthful-looking complexion. Counter+ Overnight Resurfacing Peel (10 ml/0.34 fl oz): Goodnight, dullness. Good morning, glow. Featuring a proprietary multi-acid complex, this leave-on AHA and beta hydroxy acid peel improves skin texture and boosts clarity without irritation or over-drying. With glycolic, malic, and botanically derived lactic acid, the formula clears away dull surface cells, while arginine and essential fatty acids help soothe to reveal a brighter, healthier-looking, renewed complexion. Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion (10 ml/0.34 fl oz): This lightweight lotion adapts to the skin throughout the day* to keep up with modern life. Not only does it provide up to 24 hours of hydration,** it offers the essential building blocks of hydration, nutrition, and oxygenation to keep skin soft, smooth, and glowing. *Based on a 31-subject consumer perception study after two weeks of use. **Based on a 30-subject clinical hydration study over 24 hours. Countertime Tripeptide Radiance Serum (10 ml/0.34 fl oz): This transformative rejuvenating treatment visibly increases skin’s firmness and elasticity, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The formula features a powerful blend of peptides, amino acids, and our plant-derived Retinatural Complex with hero ingredients bakuchiol and Swiss alpine rose, which helps enhance the skin’s moisture barrier function to optimize hydration for a radiant complexion.