Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
Amazon
Best Bookshelf Speakers
$199.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
High-fidelity smart speaker with 3D audio and Alexa
Need a few alternatives?
Google Home
Google Home Max
$299.00
from
Google Store
BUY
Google Home Max
$299.00
from
BUY
Bose
Bose Portable Home Speaker
$349.95
from
Bose
BUY
Philips
Wake-up Light Alarm Clock
$137.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Amazon
Amazon
Mygift Black Metal Wall-mounted Cat Design 5-key Hook Rack
$12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon
Travis Scott Sand Hoodie
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon
Asulis Mint Green Ombre Synthetic Wig
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon
Niade Custom New Fans Five Finger Or Death Punch Metal Fullprint Sublimation ...
$41.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
Beats
Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Headphones
C$399.95
from
Apple
BUY
Kikkerland
Mirror Power Bank
C$21.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Google
Google Clips Camera
C$121.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Google Home
Google Home Max
$299.00
from
Google Store
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted