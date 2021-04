Free People

Bessie Babydoll Dress

$148.00 $69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 58344029; Color Code: 011 Femme and floral, this so sweet mini dress is featured in a long sleeve, babydoll-inspired silhouette with sweetheart neckline and pleating throughout for added shape. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 32.5 in Length: 33.5 in Sleeve Length: 24.25 in