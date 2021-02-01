Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Gorjana
Bespoke Dog Tag Necklace
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Gorjana
Need a few alternatives?
Evren
Custom Nameplate Necklace
BUY
$65.00
Etsy
Susan Alexandra
Best Friend Necklace
BUY
$148.00
Susan Alexandra
Uncommon Goods
We Stand Together Friendship Necklace
BUY
$59.99
$96.99
Uncommon Goods
Argento Vivo
Sterling Silver Medallion Pendant Pearl Necklace
BUY
$39.20
$98.00
Nordstrom
More from Gorjana
Gorjana
Signet Ring
BUY
$55.00
Gorjana
Gorjana
Parker Necklace
BUY
$52.00
$65.00
Gorjana
Gorjana
Diamond Parker Link Necklace
BUY
$268.00
$335.00
Gorjana
Gorjana
Luna Ring Set
BUY
$55.00
Gorjana
More from Necklaces
Evren
Custom Nameplate Necklace
BUY
$65.00
Etsy
Susan Alexandra
Best Friend Necklace
BUY
$148.00
Susan Alexandra
Uncommon Goods
We Stand Together Friendship Necklace
BUY
$59.99
$96.99
Uncommon Goods
Argento Vivo
Sterling Silver Medallion Pendant Pearl Necklace
BUY
$39.20
$98.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted