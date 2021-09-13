Mølby The Label

Bertie Dress – Brown

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mølby The Label

Seersucker black/camel gingham. Puff sleeve with elasticated hem. No zip, this is a smock style 'chuck on' dress. Oversized collar with black ruffle. Low V neckline. Top lined. Please note, this is a smock shape not a fitted shape. Fits slightly oversized. Model wears size 10 and is 5ft6. 1% Spandex, 38% Polyester, 61% Cotton. Total length shoulder to hem 130cm. Frill depth 27cm. If your item has been customised (custom colour, size or length) the item is non-returnable.