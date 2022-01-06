Maskc

Berry Plaid Kn95 Face Masks – 10 Pack

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Maskc

NEW ARRIVAL! All MASKC™ face masks feature the highest-quality premium material with soft touch texture and gentle ear loops to look amazing and feel comfortable all day. No washing, no extra filters to buy, no hassle. Each pack comes with 10 masks and a resealable bag for safe storage and easy travel. MASKC™ KN95 Features: 10 pieces per package. Filtration, BFE ≥ 95% 3-dimensional respirator mask. Ergonomic shape for extra comfort. Adjustable nose bridge for a secure fit. 5-ply construction: Exterior Layer: Non-woven, Center Layer 1: EP Polyolefin Fiber Layer, Center Layer 2: Air Cotton Filtration, Center Layer 3: EP Polyolefin Fiber Layer, Inner Layer: Soft Skin Contact Layer. 4.25 x 6.2 in. (folded) Breathable construction, perfect for running or working out. Super soft and comfortable ear loops Due to the hygienic nature of our masks, we are unable to accept any returns or exchanges. Face Masks are final sale and non refundable.