Le Creuset

Berry Ombre 4.5 Qt. Signature Round Dutch Oven

$320.00 $255.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

This updated kitchen classic enhances the cooking process by evenly distributing heat and locking in the optimal amount of moisture. With ergonomic handles and an advanced interior enamel that resists chipping and cleans easily, Le Creuset’s Dutch Ovens blend the best of the past with the latest innovations in comfort and functionality. Color: Berry Ombre. Serves 3-4. Colorful, long-lasting exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking. Interior enamel is engineered to resist staining and dulling. Sand-colored interior enamel makes it easy to monitor food as it cooks, preventing burning and sticking. Oversized handles provide even weight distribution and a secure grip. Ergonomic composite knobs are heat resistant to 500F. Built-in lid stabilizers provide a secure, no-slide fit. The lightest weight per quart of any premium cast iron cookware available. Can be used on any heat source (gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, induction, oven, outdoor grills). 12.8" x 10" x 6.4". Made in France Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or P.O. Boxes.