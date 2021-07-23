Bern

Bern Watts Eps Helmet

£59.99 £39.99

Product Description The men's Watts is the original visor helmet that will look good during any season with true all-season versatility, and classic Bern styling, the Watts is at home on the morning commute, during the evening two-wheeled beer run, at the ski area, and on the bike path. Providing both comfort and safety, the Watts has a few different constructions that are sure to meet your needs whether you’re on your board, bike, the slopes, or in the water. This Watts in particular utilizes our Crank Fit technology for a more adjustable fit range while maintaining certification standards for both bike and snow. This model uses a thin ABS shell lined with EPS Foam to create a burly lightweight lid. A winter liner may be purchased separately based on your needs to keep up with you through the seasons, making this a true all-season lid! Sizing: Small 52-55.5cm Medium 55.5-59cm Large 59-62cm Occasionally, without notice, manufacturers change product design and/or specifications.