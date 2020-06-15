Bern

Bern Eps Macon Bike Helmet – Matte Turquoise

£39.99 £36.00

At Cycle Chic

We are sold out of this helmet but can reccomend the Macon in Matt Champagne ThinShell technology is the ultimate balance between hard ABS or polycarbonate shell thickness and interior EPS foam thickness. Safe, durable and strong. Non-adjustable die cut padding. Fully adjustable chin strap 11 Air vents at the top and back for ventilation Industry standard safety helmet for bike, skate and snow. EPS passes CPSC, EN1077B, EN1078