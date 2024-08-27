Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Zara
Bermuda Shorts
£29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Slouchy Shorts In Drapey Twill
BUY
$78.00
Madewell
Mango
Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£45.99
Mango
Free People
Denim Knee Length Board Shorts In Light Blue Wash
BUY
£94.40
£118.00
ASOS
Pull & Bear
Hello Kitty Denim Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£19.99
£39.99
Pull & Bear
More from Zara
Zara
Knotted Satin Effect Dress
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Zara
Satin Lace Skirt
BUY
£45.99
Zara
Zara
Patchwork Print Satin Trousers
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Satin Trousers
BUY
£29.99
Zara
More from Shorts
Zara
Bermuda Shorts
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Madewell
Slouchy Shorts In Drapey Twill
BUY
$78.00
Madewell
Cupshe
Drawstring Waist Romper
BUY
$16.09
$22.99
Cupshe
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Relaxed Jean Shorts
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Reformation
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted