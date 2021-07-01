Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Berlin Suede Slippers
£340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Berlin suede slippers
Need a few alternatives?
Villa Rouge
Villa Rouge Sage Multi Poppy Floral Printed Clogs
BUY
$70.88
$135.00
Shopbop
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Berlin Suede Slippers
BUY
£340.00
mytheresa
rag & bone
Ansley Slide
BUY
$195.00
$325.00
rag & bone
Madewell
The Gemma Mule
BUY
$54.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
More from Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
$475.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
$475.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Arizona Leather Sandals
BUY
£320.00
mytheresa
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Berlin Suede Slippers
BUY
£340.00
mytheresa
More from Mules & Clogs
Villa Rouge
Villa Rouge Sage Multi Poppy Floral Printed Clogs
BUY
$70.88
$135.00
Shopbop
Birkenstock x Jil Sander
Berlin Suede Slippers
BUY
£340.00
mytheresa
rag & bone
Ansley Slide
BUY
$195.00
$325.00
rag & bone
Madewell
The Gemma Mule
BUY
$54.97
$98.00
Nordstrom Rack
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted