Galison

Berkley Bestiary Animal Portraits Playing Card Set

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

The Berkley Bestiary Animal Portraits Playing Cards from Galison features the sophisticated and humorous illustrations of animals by husband and wife duo Ryan and Lucy Berkley. The Berkleys create technically brilliant and detailed drawings of lovable furry friends, complete with whimsical backstories and anecdotes for each. The set includes 2 standard playing card decks in a gift worthy drawer box. Guess which animal is the queen? - Size: 4.25 x 5.75" - Includes: 2 Decks of 52 cards