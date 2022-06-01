Le Labo

Bergamote 22 Eau De Parfum

Details & Care What it is: A dazzling bergamot fragrance that combines freshness, sweetness and sensuality with acrobatic talent. Fragrance story: It's the delicate floral character of petitgrain, the bitterness of grapefruit, as well as the flamboyant sweetness of amber and musk with a virile touch of vetiver that gives Bergamote 22 its unique personality. Notes: Bergamot, grapefruit, petitgrain, orange blossom, cedarwood, vetiver, musk. Paraben-free Cruelty-free Vegan Made in the USA Item #5155592 Ingredients Alcohol Denat, Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Eugenol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging