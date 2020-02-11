Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Berdine Faux Leather Leggings
$147.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Introduce these faux leather leggings to your fall wardrobe rotation - they wear with ease of a yoga pant but have the look of your sleekest skinny.
Need a few alternatives?
Alice + Olivia
Leather Leggings
$798.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Commando
Faux Patent Leather Perfect Control Leggings
C$129.17
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vero Moda
Curve Faux Leather Leggings
C$58.91
from
ASOS
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
from
BB Dakota
BUY
More from Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Vesta Dress
$198.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Nicole Blazer
$299.00
$84.98
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Clover Leather Tote
$297.00
from
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
BUY
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
Egypt Solid Ponti Dress
$158.00
from
Velvet by Graham & Spencer
BUY
More from Leggings
SPANX
Faux Leather Quilted Leggings
$110.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Gymshark
Training 7/8 Leggings
$30.00
from
Gymshark
BUY
Tek Gear
Plus Size High Waisted Colorblock Leggings
$44.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
lululemon
Ebb To Train Tight Abstract
$118.00
$79.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted