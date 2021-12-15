Bang & Olufsen

Beolit 20

$529.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bang & Olufsen

SOUND Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound A combination of powerful amplifiers and drivers create True360 sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers, offering an authentic sound experience and optimal dispersion whatever your environment. Beolit 20 plays low at 37–20.000Hz to create a wide, satisfying bass range. BATTERY Longer listening times Enjoy up to 8 hours playtime at a typical listening volume on a single charge and also use the wireless Qi charging feature to power your devices. With handy USB-C charging and a bigger battery capacity, Beolit 20 keeps the party going for longer. DESIGN Contemporary Classic An evolution of an iconic speaker design, Beolit 20 offers a modern take on the classic Beolit silhouette with a number of design updates including a new grille and a simplified, intuitive suite of control buttons. WIRELESS A portable power bank Charge your Qi compatible phones and devices with Beolit 20 and its built-in wireless charging station. The elegantly designed top tray makes it possible to charge devices by placing them over the circular “charging” sign in the centre. CONNECTIVITY Seamless Streams A wireless speaker designed for straightforward connectability, Beolit 20 features simple, reliable connections between your speaker and devices. Choose your source and start enjoying powerful sound with minimal setup. STEREO Easy pairing for stereo sound As well as providing powerful sound in its own right, Beolit 20 is designed with speedy and seamless stereo pairing in mind. Connect to another Beolit 20 or Beolit 17 for stereo sound – ideal for large parties or gatherings at home and outside. PORTABILITY Powerful sound - easily transported Tough yet lightweight anodised aluminium, a robust polymer base and a vegetable tanned leather strap mean this wireless speaker is easy to carry and to place wherever you want it – throughout your home, garden or head out to the park, and beyond. MATERIALS Enduring elegance Expertly crafted using a selection of premium materials, Beolit 20 is a tactile and durable portable speaker. Anodised aluminium ensures the body is robust while the new vegetable tanned leather strap is as secure as it is naturally supple. Beolit 20 Black Anthracite $529 Anodised aluminium in understated Black Anthracite paired with matching carry strap and elegant detailing. Beolit 20 Grey Mist $529 Calm and commanding, Grey Mist combines natural aluminium tones with complementary strap and detailing. Beolit 20 Black Anthracite $529 Anodised aluminium in understated Black Anthracite paired with matching carry strap and elegant detailing. Beolit 20 Grey Mist $529 Calm and commanding, Grey Mist combines natural aluminium tones with complementary strap and detailing. Beolit 20 by @MDezeiner #bangolufsencollective