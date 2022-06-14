Benzac

Benzac Ac Gel 5%

Benzac® AC 5.0% Moderate Strength Acne Gel is an effective acne treatment containing Benzoyl Peroxide. It helps to kill acne bacteria1 and is suitable for acne prone skin. 1. Mills OH et al. Int. J. Dermatol. 1986;12(25):664-667. Suitable for treating mild acne, Benzac® AC 5% Moderate Strength Acne Gel is formulated with antimicrobial Benzoyl Peroxide. It is a targeted spot treatment that helps to unblock pores, blackheads and whiteheads. Containing acrylates copolymer beads, Benzac® AC 5% Moderate Strength Acne Gel absorbs excess oils and also releases glycerol to keep skin feeling smooth. Benzac kills acnes bacteria Suitable For: Acne Skin Recommended By: Dermatologist Size: 60g KEY FEATURES • Unblocks pores, blackheads and whiteheads • Moderate strength • Kills acne bacteria up to 94% • Contains Antimicrobial Benzoyl Peroxide (50mg/g) • Acrylates copolymer technology removes excess oiliness as well as rehydrating the skin during treatment