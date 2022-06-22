Benton

Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel

$19.00

Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel contains more than 80% of aloe ingredients which rich in Polysaccharides, and Propolis. Aloe ingredients hydrate the skin, and Propolis is great for soothing and anti-oxidation. It is a product that focuses on active soothing. The Gel is a mildly acidic product which is the same as the skin in its healthiest state. Aloe ingredients firmly hydrate and nourish the skin while Propolis actively soothes skin that is dry or sensitive causing itchiness, or skin with a lot of heat. Aloe Propolis Soothing Gel is registered under US FDA as a Skin Protectant and is one of Benton¡¯s best sellers. Artificial fragrance, coloring, PEGs, surfactants or other harmful ingredients that are a burden to the skin are excluded from the beginning and only healthy ingredients are used. The gel is absorbed smoothly upon application unlike other aloe soothing gels and it does not cause dryness after application as volatile alcohol is not included. The gel has the natural scent of Propolis because no artificial fragrance is added.