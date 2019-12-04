Mercier Kitchen

1. LEAK PROOF. DUAL LAYER. AIR TIGHT The container benefits from hermetic silicon-lined lids with integrated ventilation system. It is dual layer and air-tight. It makes the bento box spill free and will keep your food fresh for a longer period of time. 2. TWO STACKABLE COMPARTMENTS. COMPLETE UTENSILE SET The bento box is designed with two separate food compartments which will help you to become a better food organizer and store different foods separately. Each compartment internal size is 7” by 4” by 1.5”. The package also includes a complete set of utensils. 3. MICROWAVE SAFE. HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL The bento lunch box is made from BPA- FREE and food grade material. It contains no lead, vinyl, PVC or any other toxic materials. It is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe which will allow you to reheat and preserve your food.