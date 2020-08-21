Burrow

Bento Coffee Table

The Bento Coffee Table, inspired by the compartmentalized Japanese serving set, is as much a multi-purpose toolkit for the living room as it is a table. The table features built-in storage to help you stay organized, and the tabletop is made of three removable, rearrangeable trays that can be used on the sofa or ottoman to hold drinks, plates, or laptops. Best of all, two tables can be placed side-by-side and connected with the modular trays for bigger seating setups.