Bentgo

Bentgo Classic All-in-one Stackable Bento Lunch Box

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

2 STACKABLE CONTAINERS: Top container features 2 compartments that each hold 3/4 cups of food while the bottom container holds 2 cups — together they’re perfect for packing a variety of foods in healthy portions BPA-FREE: Made with food-grade, eco-friendly materials that are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe (Note: Do not put center divider in dishwasher or microwave) COMPACT & EASY STORAGE: Top container nests inside the bottom one for compact & easy storage PURCHASE WITH A PURPOSE: Bentgo continues to be a proud supporter of Feed the Children, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that gives hope and resources for hungry children and families. Since 2017, Bentgo has donated more than $200,000 to help put an end to hunger. WHAT YOU GET: Bentgo Classic lunch container, sealing strap, 3-piece utensil set, user manual, industry-leading 2 Year Warranty, and caring customer support. Bentgo Classic encourages packing a healthy and hassle-free lunch by providing a modern, easy-to-use alternative to portable meal storage. This sleek lunch box solution for school, work, and travel makes it easy to say goodbye to brown-bag lunches, disposable plastic baggies, and single-use paper containers. With Bentgo Classic, packing and transporting food is quick, simple, and eco-friendly. It includes two stackable containers with lids, built-in plastic utensils, and a nylon sealing strap for secure transportation. Not only does Bentgo Classic come in a variety of colorful options, it is also microwavable, dishwasher safe, and BPA-Free. Different sized compartments allow you to pack all sorts of foods in healthy portions and cut down on lunch expenses. Simply pick, pack, and enjoy your food to go. Note: Bentgo Classic is NOT leak-proof. It does seal very well, but to be safe when packing dressing, fruit, and other liquids, be sure to keep Bentgo Classic upright during transport. Top Container Size: 6.8" x 4.3" x 1.7" (2 sections with divider, each section 3.4" x 4.3" x 1.7") Bottom Container Size: 7" x 4.5" x 2.5".