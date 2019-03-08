Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorSexual Wellness
Unbound

Bennies

$36.00
At Unbound
You may know them as orgasm balls or Ben Wa Balls-- we just call them Bennies. These two non-porous lil’ weighted borosilicate glass spheres are here to round out your pelvic floor exercise routine. For vaginal use only.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Kegel Balls On The Internet
by Erika W. Smith