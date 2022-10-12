Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Loeffler Randall
Bennett Medium Tote Bag
$87.50
$46.87
Buy Now
Review It
At The Shop by Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Loeffler Randall
Bennett Medium Tote Bag
BUY
$46.87
$87.50
The Shop by Shopbop
Tommy Hilfiger
Jaden Plus Tote
BUY
$52.74
$75.34
Amazon
YALUXE
Nylon Travel Tote
BUY
$42.99
$48.99
Amazon
Baggu
Mesh Reusable Tote Bag
BUY
$9.99
$14.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Bennett Medium Tote Bag
BUY
$46.87
$87.50
The Shop by Shopbop
Loeffler Randall
Dahlia Shoes
BUY
$431.20
$500.00
The Iconic
Loeffler Randall
Camellia Knot Mules With Ankle Strap
BUY
$550.00
The Iconic
Loeffler Randall
Cyrus Ruffled Raffia Tote
BUY
$175.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Totes
Loeffler Randall
Bennett Medium Tote Bag
BUY
$46.87
$87.50
The Shop by Shopbop
Tommy Hilfiger
Jaden Plus Tote
BUY
$52.74
$75.34
Amazon
YALUXE
Nylon Travel Tote
BUY
$42.99
$48.99
Amazon
Baggu
Mesh Reusable Tote Bag
BUY
$9.99
$14.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted