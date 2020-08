Benidorm Dress

Sandy spaghetti strap midi dress with tiered smocked top and flowy skirt. Straps are adjustable. Ethically crafted in Portugal. Shown with the Paloma Wool Ringo Mules. CARE Dry clean or hand wash cold and air dry. MATERIALS 70% viscose, 30% linen. FIT Fits true to size. Alyssa is 5'6" and wears the size small. Paloma Wool's Standards