Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Benefit
Benetint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain 6ml
£17.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Look Fantastic
Need a few alternatives?
Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush, Strawberry Drip
BUY
£22.00
Fenty Beauty
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
BUY
£32.00
Merit Beauty
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
£22.00
Space NK
Benefit Cosmetics
Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
BUY
$38.00
Sephora Australia
More from Benefit
Benefit
Benetint Rose Tinted Lip & Cheek Stain
BUY
£13.13
£17.50
LookFantastic
Benefit
The Porefessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser
BUY
$49.00
Sephora
Benefit
The Porefessional Good Cleanup Foaming Cleanser
BUY
£29.00
Sephora
Benefit
Chacha Tint Lip & Cheek Tint
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Adore Beauty
More from Makeup
REFY
Brow Sculpt 8.5ml
BUY
£15.90
Sephora
Kosas
10-second Eye Gel Watercolour Eyeshadow 2ml
BUY
£16.00
Cult Beauty
Saie
Mascara 101
BUY
£21.00
Cult Beauty
Beauty Pie
Shine Up Luxe Lip Colour Balm Stick (hello Petal)
BUY
£22.00
Beauty Pie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted