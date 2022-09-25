Benefit

Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

A rose-tinted lip & cheek stain. Want a rosy glow that lasts for hours? Reach for Benefit BeneTint, the cult favourite, bestselling lip and cheek tint with intensive staying power that brightens lips and cheeks all day long. Buildable and lightweight, this tint sinks in and blends effortlessly, giving lips and cheeks a beautiful, natural-looking pink tint or a bright, rich rose, depending on your desired level of product. Skip the touch-ups and go with the glow, no matter what the weather, with BeneTint. Key benefits Light, rosy colour looks natural and complements all skin tones Kiss-proof and waterproof for a long-lasting tint—no touch-ups required! Innocent yet provocative shade gives skin an instant, natural flush that stays put all day long Buildable colour allows for a natural finish or a full glam look Easy application with small, precise brush Can be applied and blended with fingers quickly for a guy or gal on the go Light, pleasant rosy scent How to use Using the applicator brush, apply in small dots to areas you’re looking to tint. Blend with a small brush or fingers to create a natural, rosy flush. Build up product to create a more dramatic, editorial look. Product can be used on cheeks, lips, and eyes. Remove with an oil-based cleanser to ensure complete removal of product. Who is Benefit BeneTint for? This product is suitable for all ages, genders, and skin types. Those who are looking for an easy, multitasking lip and cheek product, those looking for a natural look with minimal effort, and those looking for a long-wear blush or lip stain will benefit most from the use of this product. Where should I apply BeneTint on the cheeks so it looks natural? Every face is different. Ensure you’re following the natural contours of your face to create a natural flush. Apply BeneTint to the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards and back towards the temples to create an easy, natural flush that lasts all day long. Blend and diffuse colour with your fingers and set your face. You’re all set for the day! Buy now pay later with Afterpay.