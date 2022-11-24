Benefit

Benetint Cheek & Lip Tint

$33.00 $26.40

At Myer

Formulation: Liquid Finish: Natural Features: Natural-finish, Smudge-proof, Sheer & buildable, Longwear, Non-drying How To Use: Smooch-proof & smudge-proof! Glide onto lips, layering to build intensity. Dot and blend quickly onto cheeks. Coverage: Medium rose-tinted lip & cheek stain WHY WE LOVE IT: The sexiest flush you can get from a bottle! This iconic rose-tinted lip stain was created for an exotic dancer in the 1970s, and has since soared to cult-fave status. Our precise lip applicator glides right on lips & blends over cheeks fora gorgeous look in seconds and the kiss-proof color lasts for hours. Its loved by celebs, makeup artists and gals around the world. Rose-tinted lip stain Natural-finish Smudge-proof Sheer & buildable Longwear HOW TO APPLY Smooch-proof & smudge-proof! Glide onto lips, layering to build intensity. Dot and blend quickly onto cheeks. BEAUTY TIP Pout pretty! Wear Benetint under lipstick or gloss for kissable color that lasts all day. Product Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Polysorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Carmine (CI 75470), Methylparaben, Fragrance (Parfum), Tetrasodium EDTA, Geraniol, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Maltodextrin, Benzyl Salicylate, BHT. Product code 718620670