Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil

$45.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Want to build a beautiful, natural brow look? Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil helps you build full, natural-looking brows effortlessly in no time flat. The superfine tip of Precisely, My Brow Pencil creates light, short strokes that mimic the look of natural brow hairs.