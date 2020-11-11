Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Benefit
Benefit Party Curl Brow, Mascara, Primer & Eyeliner Christmas Gift Set
£37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Party Curl Brow, Mascara, Primer & Eyeliner
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Infallible Super Slim Liner 400 Black .034 Fl Oz
$7.39
from
Target
BUY
Stila
Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
$15.40
from
Stila
BUY
Haus Laboratories
Liquid Eye-lie-ner Long Lasting Liquid Felt-tip Pen
£18.00
£12.60
from
Amazon
BUY
Stila
Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner - Micro Tip
$22.00
from
Stila
BUY
More from Benefit
Benefit
Badgal Bang Volumising Mascara Black
£22.50
£18.00
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Benefit
Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
$14.00
$11.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Benefit
Shake Your Beauty
£58.50
from
Benefit
BUY
Benefit
Hoola Matte Bronzer
£27.00
£24.30
from
Boots
BUY
More from Makeup
Loveseen
Levi Lashes
$20.00
from
Loveseen
BUY
D'Lashes
D'lashes Lash It! Kit
$45.00
from
D'Lashes
BUY
Cover FX
Monochromatic Blush Duo
$38.00
from
Cover Fx
BUY
Cover FX
Monochromatic Blush Duo
$38.00
from
Cover Fx
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted