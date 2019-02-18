What it is: A limited-edition collection featuring five full-size Benefit bestsellers for expert brows.Set includes:- Full-size Gimme Brow+ Brow Volumizing Fiber Gel (0.1 oz.): a brow volumizing tinted fiber gel with tiny microfibers that create natural-looking fullness and definition.- Full-size Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra-Fine Shape & Define Pencil (0.002 oz.): an ultrafine brow shaping and defining pencil that draws incredibly natural hairlike strokes that last up to 12 hours.- Full-size Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill Pencil: a pencil featuring a custom goof-proof tip that instantly shapes, defines and fills in your brows.- Full-size ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color & Brush: a waterproof cream-gel brow color that easily builds natural-looking to dramatic brows.- Full-size Foolproof Brow Powder Brow Powder (0.07 oz.): an eyebrow powder that creates natural-looking fullness.- Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie: a dual-ended brush for expert brow definition."/