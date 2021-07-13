Benefit

Create the appearance of fuller brows with benefit's Gimme Brow, a volumising fibre eyebrow gel that works to create natural-looking fullness and definition. With a custom tapered brush and microfibre-enriched formula, the tinted gel deposits tiny fibres that adhere to skin and hairs to give an instantly fuller appearance; its buildable and water-resistant formula provides brows with a natural tint and extra volume. Use the tiny brush for expert application and blending, and the special precision tip for shaping. Brows are tamed, tinted, full and defined with long-wearing effect.