Benefit Cosmetics

Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Value Set

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Summary Deliver your best gift yet with this can't-miss advent calendar set! Jam-packed with 12 of Benefit's top-sellers in pocket-friendly mini & fun sizes, it will have you looking gorgeous all holiday long. Open one pretty present a day to uncover your beloved beauty besties and find new faves.