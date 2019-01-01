Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Duo What It Is Precision brow pencil with built-in spoolie What You Get (2) .002 oz. Precisely, My Brow Pencils What It Does Helps give you defined-looking eyebrows with a few strokes Twist-up, ultra-fine tip draws incredibly natural-looking, hair-like strokes - no sharpener needed Rich, blendable color Smudge-proof and water-resistant Offers 12-hour wear, based on instrumental test on 23 panelists How to Use Apply brow pencil onto brows using light, short strokes. For extra definition, use longer, horizontal strokes along the base of your brow. Blend with spoolie. Made in Japan Good to Know Precisely, My Brow Pencil contains Vitamin E, palm oil, caster oil and beeswax.