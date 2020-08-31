United States
Benefit Cosmetics
Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
$22.00
At Ulta Beauty
Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer is a multi-purpose full coverage liquid concealer that hides it all, from dark undereye circles to blemishes & discoloration...yet it feels lightweight & doesn't cake, crack, or settle into fine lines. The formula includes algae-derived ingredients known for smoothing the look of skin and specially coated pigments that leave a natural finish that doesn't flake or crease. The Cushion Tip applies the longwearing* and waterproof** formula evenly for blendable, full coverage.