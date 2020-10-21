Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Thrills Eyes, Brows & Face Mini Holiday Value Set

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Happy holiday party hopping! Benefit's Beauty Thrills Eyes, Brows & Face Mini Holiday Value Set includes a travel size of The POREfessional Face Primer, Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Brow Gel & Roller Lash Curling Mascara for busy gals on-the-go!Smooth & prep skin with The POREfessional pore-minimizing primer, curl & lift lashes with Roller Lash, and complete your look with Gimme Brow+ for naturally fuller-looking brows. This mini makeup set comes ready-to-gift in a fun, reusable tin!Beauty Thrills Eyes, Brows & Face Mini Holiday Value Set includes: