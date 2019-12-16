Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara – Volumizing

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

BADgal BANG! 36 HOUR* FULL-BLAST Volumizing Mascara creates MASSIVE volume without weighing down lashes! The gravity-defying formula contains aero-particles, one of the lightest known materials derived from space technology. This innovative intense pitch black mascara layers easily for BIGGER impact. Its custom big slimpact! brush is designed to reach from root-to-tip and corner-to-corner of upper & lower lashes for BIG VOLUME with 360 REACH!*Instrumental test on 21 women.