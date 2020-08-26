scandinavian designs

Bendt Dining Chair

$119.00

scandinavian designs

About the Bendt Dining Chair The mix of materials and cantilevered form of the Bendt chair combine to create an intriguing addition not only to your dining area, but any room in your home. Distinctly mid-century by design, it features a cane seat and backrest bordered in solid European beech wood which are secured to the tubular metal frame in polished chrome. A true classic, this seat is built to transition through style trends for years to come. *Includes removable glides and bumpers to prevent surface scratching and chair tipping. *Assembly required SHOP BENDT COLLECTION MATERIALS Metal, Solid Beech FINISH Chrome Base WEIGHT CAPACITY 245 lbs. FEATURES & BENEFITS Includes removable glides and bumpers to prevent surface scratching and chair tipping; multi-piece frame offers streamlined assembly DIMENSIONS 19"W x 19"D x 32.5"H