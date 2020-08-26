scandinavian designs

Bendt Dining Armchair

$139.00

About the Bendt Dining Armchair With an unmistakable mid-century look, the Bendt armchair masterfully combines elements to create an appealing addition to your dining room. The distinctive design features a cane seat and backrest bordered in solid European beech wood which are secured to the cantilevered metal frame finished in polished chrome. Armrests made of the same materials wrap around to allow for a comfortable resting position making mealtime, quality time. *Includes removable glides and bumpers to prevent surface scratching and chair tipping. *Assembly required SHOP BENDT COLLECTION MATERIALS Metal, Solid Beech FINISH Chrome Base WEIGHT CAPACITY 245 lbs. FEATURES & BENEFITS Includes removable glides and bumpers to prevent surface scratching and chair tipping; multi-piece frame offers streamlined assembly DIMENSIONS WIDTH 23" DEPTH 24.5" HEIGHT 32.5"