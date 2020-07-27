Birkenstock

Bend Mid Natural Leather

$165.00

The BIRKENSTOCK Bend Mid is an ankle-high sneaker which boasts a simple design that can be worn with almost any outfit. The cushioned heel and additional mid sole made of PU and cork ensure optimum shock absorption and soft comfort. It also features a breathable microfiber lining for a comfortable foot climate. It has a natural design and the upper is made from natural leather. Removable, anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed Upper: natural leather Footbed lining: suede Sole: natural rubber Made in Portugal