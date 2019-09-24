Rachael Ray

Here's the real inside scoop: the Rachael Ray Tools & Gadgets Stainless Steel Bench Scrape is one handy and multi-purpose kitchen tool. Constructed from durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel, this convenient gadget makes to easy and even fun pick up and transfer chopped veggies and more from the cutting board directly to the pan or pot. A colorful grippy handle is ribbed so the tool remains a breeze to grasp during use, and it's suitable for both hands. The edge of the scraper is thick enough for safety and thin enough that it can even help to scrape breadcrumbs and diced shallots. And it's perfect for helping to scrape and clean stems, tips and other residual foods from the work surface to the compost bin or trash receptable. Cleaning the bench scrape itself is a breeze because it goes right into the dishwasher, and it makes the ideal partner with one of Rach's handy Garbage Bowls for one solid and dynamic kitchen duo. Grab hold of a kitchen solution to make prepping and cleaning as fun as eating, with the sturdy, easy-cleaning Rachael Ray Tools & Gadgets Stainless Steel Bench Scrape.