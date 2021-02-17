Ebern Designs

Bemot Task Chair

$165.98 $101.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With this elegant vintage styled office chair, you will feel like a big boss. Fitted with a special foam seat and back, it helps prevent you from being tired after sitting for hours. Covered with fabric armrests that are soft enough for your elbows. The gas lifting mechanism allows you to adjust the height according to the table in front of you or the people you are speaking to.