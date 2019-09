& Other Stories

Belted Workwear Mini Dress

£79.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Belted linen and lyocell blend dress with four workwear flap pockets, button closures, slim lapels and a waist belt. Breathable fabric Length of dress: 80.5cm / 31.7 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small Model height: 181cm / 5 11