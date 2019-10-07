Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
& Other Stories
Belted Workwear Denim Jacket
$99.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Rigid denim jacket in organic cotton with a waistbelt, large workwear pockets and stitching detailing.
Need a few alternatives?
Orolay
Thickened Puffer Down Jacket
$109.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Orolay
Mid-length Down Jacket With Removable Fur Hood
$109.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Marks & Spencer
Curve Biker Jacket
$105.00
from
Marks & Spencer
BUY
Amour Vert
Irene Wool Coat
$298.00
from
Amour Vert
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Jewel Eye Tassel Crossbody Bag
$79.00
$39.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cutout Buckle Chelsea Boots
$179.00
$54.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Satin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$119.00
$83.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Waist Plaid Midi Skirt
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Outerwear
Orolay
Thickened Puffer Down Jacket
$109.99
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Wool Blend Belted Jacket
$199.00
$99.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Orolay
Mid-length Down Jacket With Removable Fur Hood
$109.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Zara
Belted Denim Jacket
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted