Acne Studios

Belted Wool Coat

$1450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Acne Studios' coat is so versatile and timeless, it's sure to get plenty of wear throughout the years. Made from insulating camel wool, it has a loose, longline silhouette with notched lapels and oversized patch pockets. Use the self-tie belt to cinch the waist.Shown here with: [Proenza Schouler White Label Sweater ], [Acne Studios Pants ], [Acne Studios Shoulder bag ], [The Row Boots ].