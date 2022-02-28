MICHAEL Michael Kors

Belted Wool-blend Felt Coat

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

MICHAEL Michael Kors' coat is cut from soft wool-blend felt and left unlined, making it the perfect mid-weight layering piece for transitional weather. It has a relaxed silhouette with exaggerated notch lapels and front patch pockets that'll fit your phone and cardholder. Use the self-tie belt to cinch the waist and secure it closed. Wear it with: MICHAEL