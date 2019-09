& Other Stories

Belted V-neck Jumpsuit

$129.00 $39.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Belted jumpsuit with billowy sleeves, an oval buckle belt and wide line trousers. Zipper fly Front button closures Length of inseam: 78cm / 30.7 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 176cm / 5 9