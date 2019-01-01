Shipping Options
Delivery Time
Cost
Premier Evening (Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens)
Order by 2pm
Delivery 6pm-9pm with an allocated two-hour delivery window
Please note, orders placed after 2pm will be delivered tomorrow evening
Spend over $500 and receive free Premier delivery enter PREMIERDELIVERY in the Promo Code box in Shopping Bag
$ 25
Premier Daytime (Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens)
Order by 10am
Delivery 12pm-5pm with an allocated two-hour delivery window
Please note, orders placed after 10am will be delivered tomorrow daytime
Spend over $500 and receive free Premier delivery enter PREMIERDELIVERY in the Promo Code box in Shopping Bag
$ 25
Next Day Shipping
Order by 5.30pm EST to receive your purchase next business day
Please note, purchases made after 5.30pm EST on Friday will arrive the following Tuesday
$ 19.95
Express Shipping
Delivery in 2-4 business days
Orders shipped to American Samoa, Puerto Rico and some locations in Alaska and Hawaii may take an additional few days to arrive
$ 11.95
Standard Shipping
Delivery in 5-8 business days
Orders shipped to American Samoa, Puerto Rico and some locations in Alaska and Hawaii may take an additional few days to arrive
Free