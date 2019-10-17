Topshop
Belted Sleeveless Blazer Dress
$125.00
At Topshop
Create a look that has a smart and stylish appeal with this ivory coloured sleeveless blazer dress. Belted in design and flattering in form, this ensemble looks the part for evenings or dinners out. Made with a touch of linen, this number is just lovely in quality. 78% Cotton, 22% Linen. Machine wash.
More from Dresses
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Issa Atora Velvet Midi Dress
$390.00
fromNet-A-Porter
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Faux Feather-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter