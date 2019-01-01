Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
& Other Stories
Belted Satin Maxi Dress
$119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Satin maxi dress with front button closures, an oval buckle waistbelt, and cuffed balloon sleeves. Deep v-neck Flared skirt
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Magdalena Wrap-effect Floral-print Silk Crepe De Chine Dress
$170.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
H&M
Circle Dress
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
Fashion Union
Becki Long Sleeved Printed Shift Dress With Collar In Yellow
$38.49
from
Fashion Union
BUY
Topshop
Scarf Placement Print Tunic Dress
$116.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Dresses
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted